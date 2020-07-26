New Delhi: The last week of unlock 2.0 effective remains shut down across the country as several states are under lockdown till July 31. The MHA is expected to issue new orders and SOPs to be effective from August 1. However, some states have stretched their lockdowns till August first week, without waiting for the MHA guidelines. Also Read - Shillong Announces Full Lockdown From July 26 to July 29, Meghalaya Has 71 COVID Clusters

Tripura: The Tripura government has decided to impose a three-day statewide total lockdown from Monday in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases. The complete shutdown will begin at 5 am on July 27 and last till 5 am on July 30.

Madhya Pradesh: Capital city Bhopal is under a 10-day lockdown.

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu went into a 60-hour lockdown from Friday 6 PM, while a six-day complete lockdown has been imposed across the Kashmir Valley except Bandipora since Thursday.

Nagaland: A complete lockdown was imposed in Nagaland capital Kohima till July 31, while it will come into effect in Dimapur from Sunday till August 2.

Meghalaya: Shillong agglomeration in under lockdown from July 26 to July 29.

Chhattisgarh: A seven-day lockdown has been enforced from Wednesday in municipal limits of Raipur and Birgaon, besides 20 other urban bodies

West Bengal: Complete lockdown on July 29.

Odisha: The ongoing lockdowns will go on in the five districts of Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur and Rourkela.