New Delhi: Following state-Centre consensus over the extension of the ongoing lockdown, a plan has been drawn up to categorise the country into three different zones: Red, orange and green, based on the number of positive cases being reported.

Red Zones: There will be no activities in these zones. These are the hotspots which the states are presently sealing. However, the categories will change as and when the numbers increase or decrease.

Orange Zones: These are places where only a few cases were found in the past with no increase in the number of positive cases. Minimum activities like opening of limited public transport, harvesting of farm products will be allowed.

Green Zones: Green zones will be in the districts where there is no COVID-19 case.

Will schools and colleges be reopened?

No

Will industries function?

Some small scale industries and liquor shops may be allowed to function, as reported by PTI. Many chief ministers strongly pitched for it arguing that it is a major revenue-generating way for the states. Some MSME industries falling under the green zone — in the districts where there is no COVID-19 case — will be allowed to function with in-house lodging facilities for employees with proper maintenance of social distance.

Restaurants and Malls?

No

Agricultural activities?

In green and orange zones with strict maintenance of social distance.

Public transport, flights?

Limited domestic air and train services may be allowed in select sectors with 30 per cent or fewer passengers while limited metro services may also be started in cities like Delhi with 30 per cent passengers. Currently, in major cities like Delhi, 30 per cent of DTC and cluster bus services are operational for those working in essential services.

(With PTI Inputs)