New Delhi: In a disheartening incident, a group of men, on the banks of the river Yamuna in Delhi, were on Wednesday afternoon spotted picking discarded bananas. According to an NDTV report, these men had scavenged the edible bananas from the trash lying near Nigambodh Ghat, one of the main cremation grounds in the capital.

This comes at a time when several migrant workers across the country are facing hardships and battling severe financial distress amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Talking to the news channel, one of them said that they have not been getting food regularly, and it was better for them to pick the bananas lest they go hungry.

Prior to this, another such gut-wrenching incident had come to light, where a poor man and a few stray dogs were seen sharing milk that was spilt on the road by an overturned container in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district.

The video, that went viral on social media platforms, showed a man trying to scoop a few sips of milk flowing on the road while a pack of dogs lapped it up a few metres away.

Thousands of needy people, including daily wage earners and migrant workers, have been left without food and shelter during the lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection. While the government is known to be ensuring regular supply of food for them, a study showed that more than 1.3 billion people lack food security, forcing them to find other means to procure nutrition.