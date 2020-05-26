New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the four phases of nationwide lockdown have “failed” and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected. Addressing a press conference, he asked the central government to clarify its strategy as far as opening up of India is concerned and how it intends to support migrants and states. He also criticised the Rs 20 lakh crore package as said that doling out money to the poor doesn’t send across a good message about India internationally. Also Read - TikTok Video Helps in Reuniting Missing Disabled Man With Family in Telangana After 2 Years

"What is the central government's plan to go forward as the disease is growing exponentially in the country?" he said.

"The four stages of lockdown have not given the result that the Prime Minister expected," he said, adding that it is pretty clear that the aim and purpose of lockdowns have failed in India.

He said India is the only country in the world which is relaxing the lockdown when the virus is “exponentially rising”.

“Even if you ask PM Modi, he would accept that lockdown has failed. This is the time when people want to see him. He has be on the front foot and detail his next plans,” the Congress leader said.