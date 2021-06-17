Aligarh: COVID pandemic has taken away the jobs of many people. The virus has also snatched away the near and dear ones from the family. Dues to the lockdown and curfew, many remained jobless for months and had to starve at home. One such incident has come to the limelight in Aligarh. Also Read - ICC Launches Fundraiser to Support UNICEF'S COVID-19 Relief Efforts in South Asia

After losing her husband to COVID last year, 40-year-old Guddi was the only earning member in the family to feed her five children. However, she also lost her job due to the lockdown imposed because of the second COVID wave. The widow and her five children had to starve for days together and got admitted to a local hospital after their health condition deteriorated.

As per reports, the doctors at the Malkhan Singh District Hospital in Aligarh, who are treating the six people, said that the six people could barely stand or utter a word when they were admitted on Tuesday by some Good Samaritans.

Guddi told reporters that after losing her husband, who was the sole breadwinner, to Covid-19 last year, she had been eking out a living as a factory worker. But a few months ago, the factory closed its doors.

Soon after the matter was highlighted, Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh rushed a team of officials to probe the matter and extend relief to the family.

Guddi said her eldest son Ajay (20) started working to feed the family but due he also lost job to the lockdown in April. The whole family was surviving for the past 8 weeks only on chapati which their neighbours used to give them. The situation further worsened when 10 days back, the entire family went without a single meal.

In the meantime, Sunil Kumar, who runs a social organisation ‘Hands for Help’, has come forward to provide ration to this family.

In Uttar Pradesh, 69 more people died from coronavirus on Thursday as 336 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count 17,03,733.

Of the 69 fresh deaths, 11 were reported from Lucknow, seven from Kanpur Nagar, six from Shahjahanpur, five from Fatehpur, three from Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Jalaun and two each from Varanasi, Gonda, Pilibhit, Basti, Hathras, Kannauj, Banda, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot.

One death each took place in Kushinagar, Allahabad, Ghaziabad, Deoria, Mathura, Amethi, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Moradabad, Unnao, Mirzapur, Sambhal and Auraiyya, the state bulletin said.