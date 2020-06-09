New Delhi: Popular household brand of biscuits, Parle-G, has recorded the best sales in about eight decades during the coronavirus lockdown in India after nearly shutting down its production last year. Also Read - ICC Approves COVID-19 Substitutes, Bans Use of Saliva; Additional DRS Review in Test Cricket

Parle's overall market share increased by nearly 5 per cent, of which nearly 80-90 per cent growth came from the sales of the 5-rupees-pack biscuit. "This is unprecedented," said Parle Products category head Mayank Shah, while speaking to Economic Times.

The biscuit sales were dominated by its consumption by migrant workers as they walked hundreds of kilometres to reach their homes. Many other people also distributed packs of Parle-G biscuit to the poor and needy.

For 82 years, the ‘common-man’ brand Parle has been popular for making one of the best low-cost biscuits, that drives the customer demand across segments.

Amid the lockdown, Parle Products was swift to resume operations to reach maximum sales as people were willing to buy whatever was available to them during the crisis.

Apart from Parle, Britannia has seen an immense boost in sales with due to the mass consumption of Good Day, Tiger, Milk Bikis, Bourbon etc, while Parle’s Krackjack, Monaco and Hide & Seek have also done well during the lockdown period.