New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown that commenced from March 25, the number of child marriages in the rural areas of several states has strikingly gone up. Also Read - 13-Year-Old Meerut Girl Who Stopped Cousin's Child Marriage To Be Awarded by CM Adityanath

A UN report had earlier predicted that the pandemic could lead to additional 13 million child marriages over the next decade all over the world. The impact has already started in India, experts said. Also Read - 10 Grams of Gold to Every Bride With Class 10 Par Education: Assam Govt

Beed in Maharashtra, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Thandrampat, Kalasapakkam, Arni, Chengam in Tamil Nadu have witnessed the maximum number of child marriages during the lockdown. Also Read - West Bengal: 13-year-old Girl Asks Cops to Convince Father, Call Off Her Marriage

Why?

No school: According to experts, schools protect girl children from being married off early. But with the schools now being closed for the last five months, the protective shield is gone.

Economic condition: The lockdown led to job losses for many daily wagers, forcing them to marry off their daughters early.

Less administrative surveillance: As district machinery has been pressed to the service of COVID-19 management, not much surveillance is there on families stealthily marrying their underage daughters off.

Less expense: Various reports say that families are keen to marry their daughters off during the lockdown as they will have to spend less because of the lockdown restrictions.

India tops the chart of the highest child marriages, followed by Bangladesh, Nigeria, Brazil, Ethiopia and Pakistan