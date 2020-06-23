New Delhi: In the wake of the rising cases in the state, the Assam government on Tuesday imposed complete lockdown in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 PM today. The lockdown will be in place until further orders. However, the state government has allowed essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks etc to remain functional. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in West Bengal Not Opening Soon, to Remain Closed Till July 31

The development comes after Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that ward-wise total lockdown will be imposed in Guwahati as the situation in the city has turned "alarming" with 144 persons without travel history testing positive for COVID-19 in the last two days.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration has been asked to take a decision to impose ward-wise total lockdown in the city apart from declaring containment zones in areas where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

However, the lockdown can initially be imposed for seven days and if necessary, extended for another seven days.

The minister said that 181 cases were detected in the city in the last two days and out of these, 37 patients had travel history while the remaining 144 did not travel anywhere recently.

Assam has so far reported 5,586 COVID-19 cases, of which 2,053 are active while 3,521 persons have recovered, nine have died of the disease and three have migrated out of the state.

The state on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 331 new infections but “there is no need to panic on that account as sample testing has increased”, Sarma said.