Bengaluru: To break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, a 14-day stricter lockdown comes into effect in Karnataka from 6 AM, Monday. The tough restrictions will remain in force in the state till May 24. Notably, the state was already under ‘corona curfew’ since April 27. But as the number of cases continued to rise, the BS Yediyurappa-led government decided to extend the curfew. “As Covid-19 cases are surging in the state, corona curfew was not successful. A complete lockdown will be imposed from 6 am on 10 May till 6 am on 24 ,” CM Yediyurappa announced last week. Also Read - Black Fungus Infection Can Turn Fatal If Left Untreated, Says Govt; Releases Dos and Donts For Covid-19 Patients | Full List Here

Notably, Karnataka has been reporting nearly 50,000 fresh COVID cases daily for the past few days. On Sunday, the state’s tally surged to 19.34 lakh as 47,930 fresh infections were recorded while 490 deaths took the cumulative fatalities to 18,776. Bengaluru Urban district reported 20,897 infections and 281 fatalities, which is the highest in the state. The city has so far reported a total of 9.50 lakh cases and 8,057 deaths. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Extended: Will You Need An E-Pass For Travelling From Noida/Ghaziabad To Delhi? Know Here

Stringent Action Against Violators Also Read - Chinese Scientists Discussed Weaponising Coronavirus Five Years Before Pandemic: Report

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant urged people to strictly abide by the guidelines and warned of strigent action against violators. “I urge my fellow Bengalureans to follow the lockdown guidelines from Monday more strictly. We can only be successful in our fight against #COVID19 if we work together, Stay Home, Stay Safe!” Pant tweeted. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those who violate the guidelines.

In order to enforce the Covid appropriate behaviours, the government has authorised the civic agencies like the Bengaluru civic body, and district and local authorities to impose a fine of Rs 250 in municipal corporation areas and Rs 100 in other areas for violation of Covid protocols. For the enforcement of social distancing measures, the police are authorised to book the violators under various sections of law.

All You Need to Know About Restrictions

Strict restrictions on public movement

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and animal fodder will be operational from 6 am to 10 am

Takeaway will be allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets from 6 am to 10 am.

Sale of vegetables and fruits through push carts, milk booths and Hopcoms outlets will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm.

Home delivery of essential items will be encouraged 24×7 so that people don’t venture out of their homes.

Only scheduled flights and trains will be allowed to operate during this period.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed.

Cinema halls, shopping malls will remain shut for 14 days.

Gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars, pubs and auditoriums, assembly halls closed till May 24.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious and other gatherings will not be allowed during this period.