New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has convened an all-party meet on Friday, as COVID-19 cases in capital city Bengaluru continue to surge. In the meeting, the leaders are expected to discuss the strategy to contain the virus and re-imposition of a lockdown in the city. Also Read - Night Curfew Timings Revised in These Six Districts of UP | Read Details

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also hinted at re-imposition of lockdown in the city. He had warned the denizens to follow the COVID control measures or face another lockdown across the city. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Clinical Assessment of Patients or Not? MHA 'Contradicts' Delhi L-G

“If you don’t want Bengaluru to be sealed down once again, better cooperate and maintain distance,” Yediyurappa had stated yesterday. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: Amid Rising Cases, Railways Cancels All Regular Train Services Till August 12; Total Tally Crosses 4.5 Lakh-mark

However, a senior Karnataka minster ruled out enforcing lockdown again in Bengaluru, but the Karantaka government has announced a wait and watch policy to take a final call on forced social distancing in the city.

“No lockdown again in Bengaluru. Only containment zones in the city where large number of Covid-19 cases are reported will be sealed,” state Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters yesterday after a cabinet meet on the growing number of infections in the state capital.

Following demand by the opposition parties to re-impose lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread, Ashoka said there were divergent views on the issue and the state government would discuss it with health experts and other stakeholders.

Echoing similar remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that there is no question of re-imposing lockdown in Bengaluru or other cities and towns in the state as the board exams for Class 10 are underway.

On Tuesday, the BSY-led Karnataka government had re-imposed lockdown in five civic wards in the city till July 1 to contain the coronavirus spread.