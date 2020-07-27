New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced that lockdown will not be imposed in the state at any cost. Speaking to reporters, on the completion of one-year of BJP-led state government, BSY said that due to Corona we couldn’t meet people’s expectations but now we’ll not have lockdown in Karnataka at any cost. Also Read - Sonu Sood is on 'New Mission' to Help Indian Students Stranded in Georgia Return Home

"In future we're going to fulfill whatever I announced in Budget. If necessary we'll take loan and complete all work", he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka witnessed the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 5,199 additions, taking the aggregate in the state to 96,141, while 82 succumbed to the virus.

There are 58,417 active cases including 632 in the ICUs whereas the 2,088 discharges on Sunday took the total recoveries to 35,838.

Bengaluru urban district accounted for 1,950 infections, followed by 579 in Ballari, 230 in Mysuru, 213 in Bengaluru Rural, and 199 in Dakshina Kannada among other districts. Bengaluru urban continued to record highest number of deaths.

While Dakshina Kannada district reported 7 deaths, six each occurred in Belagavi, Kalaburagi and Dharwad and five each in Mysuru and Tumakuru.