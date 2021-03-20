Bengaluru Lockdown News: Bengaluru has been reporting a massive spike in its Coronavirus caseload. The city logged 925 new Coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest among all districts in Karnataka. Amid the tense situation, Bengaluru Municipal Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasada has hinted that at least a partial lockdown may be imposed in the city if people don’t follow COVID protocol. Also Read - Bengaluru Corona Cases: City at Tipping Point, Could See Surge of 1000 Infections a Day if People Don't Follow Norms, Warns Expert

Speaking to reporters on their plans to curb Coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, he said told reporters that they were planning to recommend the B. S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government to shut down gyms, swimming pools, community alls, open-air gyms in parks and theatres. Further, the seating capacity in cinema halls may be capped at 50 per cent, with alternate seating arrangements. An initial round of discussion had already taken place between Bengaluru civic body officials and top officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Prasada said.

The Bengaluru civic body chief said there are five zones — east, west, south, Mahadevapura, and Bommanahalli — that have been reporting over 100 cases daily.

Meanwhile, BBMP identified five more containment zones in the city – Govardhana Residency, Abhijna Building in BEL Layout, 1st Main Chikkabommasandra (all three in Yelahanka Zone), Admiralty Avenue (East Zone), and Shuva Krupa Nilaya (Dasarahalli Zone) – on Thursday.

This is what an expert has to say

Talking to TOI, Dr Giridhara R Babu (epidemiologist and member of the technical advisory committee) had warned that Bengaluru is at a “tipping point”, adding that action is needed to control the situation or the city can see a spurt of 1000 cases a day. “If we don’t take action now, Bengaluru will see 1,000 cases a day,” he added.