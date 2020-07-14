Bengaluru Lockdown Extension News: Keeping in view the week-long complete shutdown in Bengaluru in Karnataka, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has on Tuesday suspended bus services from July 15 to 21. Also Read - No Migrant Children to be Struck Off School Rolls Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: HRD Ministry

To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, a week-long complete shutdown has been imposed in Bengaluru Metropolitan area, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts from Tuesday 8 PM. The corporation said it will operate essential services for permitted activities. The lockdown till be in force till July 22.

In another development, the Yadgir district Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M has also imposed lockdown for one week in Yadgir district from July 15.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that there is no plan to extend the lockdown beyond July 22. He urged people to cooperate and not pay heed to rumors.

The state government said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 AM to 12 PM in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown.

Karnataka: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation suspends bus services from July 15 to July 21 in view of lockdown in Bengaluru Metropolitan area, Bengaluru Urban & Bengaluru Rural districts. The corporation to operate essential services for permitted activities. pic.twitter.com/Svgoo5CeAD — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

However, aimed at minimising the movement of individuals outside their homes, home delivery of essential items will be allowed, the guidelines issued by the government for lockdown in Benqaluru Urban and Rural districts said.

As the cases of coronavirus started increasing, the state government on Saturday had announced complete lockdown in the two districts from Tuesday 8 PM to 5 AM on July 22.

During the shutdown, all places of worship shall be closed to the public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.