Patna: As coronavirus cases in Bihar are witnessing a surge since the last few weeks, governor Phagu Chauhan has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the state. Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting and hinted at implementing more restrictions in the state. “If the situation continues to deteriorate, more suitable measures will be taken to put a brake on the surge of coronavirus in Bihar like other parts of the country in the wake of its second wave,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters. Also Read - Bihar Govt To Decide On Imposing Lockdown At All-Party Meeting On Apiril 17

On being asked if Bihar was contemplating the imposition of lockdown or night curfew in the backdrop of a substantial increase in infections, Nitish did not give any direct answer and said things would be discussed at the Saturday meeting. “Yes, it’s true that coronavirus cases are rising with every passing day in the state and the government would initiate more steps based on the outcome of all-party meetings and views emerging from districts”, news agency PTI quoted him as saying.