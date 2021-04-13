Chandigarh Lockdown News Today April 2021 Administration Says Lockdown In Chandigarh Will Be Imposed If COVID Cases Rise coronavirus in chandigarh Also Read - Demand For Oxygen Supply Goes up Amid COVID Surge in Delhi, Govt Says Ramping Up Medical Infrastructure

Chandigarh: At a time when Punjab and Haryana have imposed night curfew and other strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday said it will impose lockdown in the city if the COVID cases continue to rise. “If the situation becomes very critical and numbers (of COVID cases) go very high, this option of imposing lockdown can’t be ruled out,” Manoj Parida, Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator, told news agency ANI. Also Read - Migrant Exodus 2.0? Huge Crowds at Mumbai, Delhi Railway Stations Amid Lockdown Scare

The Chandigarh adviser said that sealing of borders is not an option as people from Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh enter the city daily. Saying that the lockdown impacts livelihood and economy of people, Parida said that a decision on imposing lockdown can only be taken only after discussion with experts.

“A lockdown cripples the economy as it impacts livelihoods of people. Decisions on lockdown are taken in war rooms only after conducting discussions with experts. We are keeping an eye on neighbouring states too. If cases continue to rise then the option of lockdown cannot be ruled out,” Parida was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“At a point, we had reduced daily cases to 20, which has now gone up to 350-400 cases. Primarily, this is due to the number of tests we’re conducting. So far, we’ve conducted 3 lakh tests against a population of 12 lakh,” Parida said.

To contain the spread of coronavirus, the UT administration has already imposed night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM from April 7in the city.

The UT administrator further added that COVID restrictions can certainly be helpful provided people strictly adhere to preventive measures. “Night curfew along with restrictions on public functions and gatherings does help to some extent. Borders cannot be sealed as people come to the city from Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. People have to follow Covid-19 protocols and get vaccinated,” Parida further stated.

The development comes as Chandigarh recorded 424 cases on Monday taking the tally to 31,167. The Haryana government on Monday announced night curfew from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. with immediate effect to curb the spike in Covid cases. Earlier, neighbouring Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi had imposed night curfew too.

State Health Minister Anil Vij told the media that the decision was taken in the wake of the sudden spike in cases. The number of active Covid cases in Haryana has doubled in the last 11 days, from 10,300 to over 20,000 on April 11.