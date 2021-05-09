Raipur: Days after nine people died after allegedly consuming an alcohol-based homeopathy medicine as a substitute for liquor in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, the state government has decided to restart online delivery of liquor amid the ongoing lockdown, like last year. In a separate order issued last night, the government said that home delivery of liquor will start from May 10, Monday. But over-the-counter sale of liquor will not be allowed yet, it added. Also Read - Exams in All Chhattisgarh Schools, Universities To Be Held Online In View Of COVID Situation

People will have to download CSMCL, an app on mobile in order to place the liquor order. They will be asked to fill their contact number, Aadhaar number, address, and district. Earlier last year, the Bhupesh Baghel-led government had set up similar online portal to facilitate the home delivery of liquor in order to prevent over-crowding outside liquor outlets.

Chhattisgarh Under Lockdown

The Chhattisgarh government last week allowed collectors to extend lockdown till May 15 to contain the spike in Covid-19 cases. The lockdown in all 28 districts was set to end on May 6.

Corona Cases on Rise in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 12,239 COVID-19 cases and 223 deaths, taking the infection count to 8,42,356 and the toll to 10,381.

The number of recoveries reached 7,01,116 during the day after 371 people were discharged from hospitals and 11,270 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,30,859, the official informed.

“Raipur and Durg saw 718 and 518 cases respectively in the day. The tally in Raipur has reached 1,48,834, including 2,781 deaths, while Durg’s caseload rose to 91,598, including 1,547 deaths. Raigarh recorded 1,086 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 1,021, Balodabazar 728 and Korba 712,” he said.

With 61,914 samples being examined on Saturday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 76,69,788.