New Delhi: In a bid to arrest the infection spread, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday decided to impose six-day lockdown in the national capital tonight till next Monday morning. Notably, the fresh restrictions come as the national capital recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases. The complete shutdown will be effective from tonight (April 19) to 6 am on April 26 (Monday). Moreover, the other curbs, along with the night curfew, will remain in force till April 30. Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting with L-G Baijal, Kejriwal asserted that Delhi's health system has been stretched to its limit, is under stress. Harsh measures will have to be taken to prevent a collapse of the health system.

Essential services, food services, medical services will continue.

Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people

Passes will be issued separately for wedding functions.

“A detailed order will be issued shortly”, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.