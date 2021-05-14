New Delhi: Districts that are reporting a high number of coronavirus cases should remain under lockdown for another six to eight weeks to break the chain of transmission. In an interview, Dr. Balram Bhargava, head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asserted that lockdown should not be lifted from districts where the rate of infection is above 10% of those tested. At present, major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have test-positivity rate above 10%. Also Read - Wriddhiman Saha Tests Positive For Coronavirus For Second Time

"The high positivity districts should remain (shut). If they come to 5% from 10% (positivity rate) we can open them, but that has to happen. That won't happen in six-eight weeks, clearly," Reuters quoted him as saying. Talking about the capital, where the positivity rate reached has now fallen to 17% from 35%, Dr. Bhargava said, "If Delhi is opened tomorrow, it will be a disaster."

In Delhi, the lockdown first imposed on April 19 amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases has been extended thrice so far. On May 9, it was extended by another week by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, till May 17.

“Lockdown no solution”

Meanwhile, National Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargava said that Lockdown is not a permanent solution and the Delhi government should now think of opening markets in a “phased manner” with strict enforcement of laws.

“Nobody was in favour of the lockdown since the beginning. But then we just had no option keeping in view the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. However, now we are of the opinion that the government instead of extending lockdown should open the markets in a phased manner with strict enforcement of laws and proper sanitisation,” Bhargava told PTI.

“Here, we also need to understand that even after the opening of the markets, it will take another 15-20 days for people getting ok with the idea of heading out and us to restore the sense of confidence in them,” he added.