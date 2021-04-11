New Delhi: “I am not in favour of lockdown but the shortage of beds and failure in hospital management will leave us with no option”, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing media over surging COVID-19 cases in the national capital. He also urged the central government to revoke age restrictions over the vaccine. “I request the Centre to revoke age restrictions over the vaccine. At this point we should dedicate all our equipment towards manufacturing of vaccine”, said Kejriwal, after the capital city reported 7,897 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Also Read - These States May go Under Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Spike | Full List

Here are the highlights from his address: Also Read - Kerala Tourism Industry Hit Due to Re-surge in Coronavirus Cases, Businesses Complain of Losses

I have requested the Centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking COVID-19 vaccine, said Kejriwal

Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people. 65% of patients in Delhi are below 35 years of age, informed the Chief Minister.

We have paced up COVID-19 testing. I request all political parties that let’s work together because this is not the time to play politics and blame game, said Kejriwal.

“Don’t rush to hospitals. Those who are asymptomatic should undergo home isolation”, advised Delhi CM

Check the availability of beds on our app before going to hospitals. Occupy beds only if there is an emergency, said Kejriwal.

Fresh-restrictions in Delhi Also Read - 'Cancel Board Exams 2021 or Conduct it Online', Chorus Grows For Cancellation of Class 10, 12 Examinations

The Delhi government has issued fresh guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further order. According to the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

The guidelines also said that swimming pools in Delhi will remain closed, except for training of sportspersons participating in national/global events.

Delhi Metro and DTC and cluster buses will run with 50 per cent of their capacity, the order stated.

The guidelines also added that marriage-related gatherings will allowed with the participation of up to 50 persons. Restaurants and bars will be allowed with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. The authorities added that colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in Delhi in view of the rising the number of Covid-19 cases.

“Students of Classes IX to XII may be called to school only for academic guidance and support for mid-term exams/pre-board exams/annual exams or board exams, practical exams/project works, internal assessment with the consent of parents,” the DDMA order stated.

The DDMA has also issued a fresh order for passnegers arriving from Maharashtra. Under the new order, it will be mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR report done 72 hours prior to arrival. If found without a report, the passengers will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.