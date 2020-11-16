New Delhi: Even as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to spurt, there was no plan to reimpose lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cleared on Monday. Also Read - Wearing Certain Masks Can Cause And Trigger Skin Problems Like Dermatitis, Here's How You Can Avoid This

Notably, the city has been witnessing a rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases from the last few days, following which speculations were rife that the Kejriwal-led government might impose lockdown to break the chain of transmission.

"There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial", said Jain.