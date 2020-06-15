New Delhi: As Delhi logged highest single-day spike of 2,224 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the number of containment zones in Delhi also witnessed a surge and climbed to 242. North District tops the chart with 36 zones, closely followed by South-West district (34) and South district (31). Also Read - 'I Might Spread COVID-19 to my Family', IRS Officer Commits Suicide in Delhi's Dwarka

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi-led Centre on Sunday decided to double the number of tests in the national capital in the next two days and the exercise will soon start at polling stations in containment zones.

It was among major decisions taken in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his North Block office yesterday, in which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present along with members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Shah held the meeting to take stock of the novel coronavirus situation in Delhi, which so far claimed 1,327 lives. The total infection tally soared to 41,182 after 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases.