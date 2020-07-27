Delhi Lockdown News: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that there is no need to impose another lockdown in the national capital. Addressing a digital briefing CM said,“There was no need to impose second lockdown in Delhi. This is a matter of satisfaction.” Also Read - Tamil Nadu Govt Mulls Extension of Lockdown Till August-End: Reports

He further claimed that there's improvement in COVID situation in Delhi and at present the recovery rate in the city is 88 per cent. "There is a decline in the number of deaths. Only 9% of the people are ill now and 2-3% of the people have died. The Delhi model is being discussed in India and abroad", the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal also informed that his govt is starting a portal – http://jobs.delhi.gov.in . "Those who are looking to recruit people for jobs can go to the website and update their requirement. Job seekers can also go there and update their qualification, experience & requirement. It'll be a Rozgar Bazar", he said.

He said that the move will immensely help businesses, construction companies, professional and shopkeepers in the capital city. “It is a big step towards bridging the gap between job seekers and providers.”

Kejriwal also requested the labourers who had migrated to their states during the lockdown to come back and resume their jobs. “A lot of migrant labourers have now started coming back. I request the rest to come back as the situation is stable in Delhi.”