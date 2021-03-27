New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain clearly stated that the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the city to contain the spread of COVID-19. “As of now, there is no possibility of lockdown. We were told if you close all activities for 21 days it will stop. So lockdown continued… but, despite this, the virus did not finish. I think lockdown is not a solution,” he said while addressing a presser on Saturday. Also Read - Lockdown in Bangalore Inevitable if Number of Corona Cases Refuses to Fall: Karnataka Minister

Furthermore, he asked people to learn to live with corona as it is a ‘recurring disease’. “Experts said from the beginning ‘do not believe it will be finished immediately’. We will have to learn to live with it,” he stated. Jain also appealed to residents to get themselves vaccinated as soon as they become eligible.

Delhi COVID-19 Caseload

His clarification comes a day after Delhi reported over 1,500 coronavirus cases for the second day on the trot on Friday, while nine more people, highest in around two months, succumbed to the disease. The 1,534 new infections pushed the tally to 6,54,276, while over 6.36 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.