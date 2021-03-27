New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain clearly stated that the government has no plans to impose lockdown in the city to contain the spread of COVID-19. “As of now, there is no possibility of lockdown. We were told if you close all activities for 21 days it will stop. So lockdown continued… but, despite this, the virus did not finish. I think lockdown is not a solution,” he said while addressing a presser on Saturday. Also Read - Lockdown in Bangalore Inevitable if Number of Corona Cases Refuses to Fall: Karnataka Minister
Furthermore, he asked people to learn to live with corona as it is a ‘recurring disease’. “Experts said from the beginning ‘do not believe it will be finished immediately’. We will have to learn to live with it,” he stated. Jain also appealed to residents to get themselves vaccinated as soon as they become eligible.
Delhi COVID-19 Caseload
His clarification comes a day after Delhi reported over 1,500 coronavirus cases for the second day on the trot on Friday, while nine more people, highest in around two months, succumbed to the disease. The 1,534 new infections pushed the tally to 6,54,276, while over 6.36 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.
This is the highest number of cases since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus.
The city had recorded 1,515 cases on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday — the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark. The positivity rate was 1.52 on Wednesday, 1.31 percent on Tuesday, 1.32 percent on Monday and 1.03 per cent on Sunday.
What’s The Reason Behind Sudden Rise in COVID-19 Cases in Delhi?
Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”.
The next two-three months could be challenging, they said, adding the situation can be kept under control if vaccination is opened up for more people and COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri.