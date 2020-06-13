New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, markets in the national capital might close their shutters once again. However, a final call will be taken on Sunday as the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has sought opinion from the traders the same. Also Read - Fake News: Film Critics Debunk Conspiracy Theorists Claims of Captain America Predicting COVID-19 And George Floyd Protests in 2011

The traders' body said it has started an online survey among trade organisations of Delhi, seeking their opinion whether the city"s markets should be shut in view of the projected figure of cases in the capital.

This comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy predicted that there possibility of 5.32 lakh coronavirus infection cases in the capital city by the end of July.