New Delhi: A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital is "ready to lift the lockdown", Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asserted that Delhi should allow 'minimum relaxations' and stringent actions to combat the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Union Minister called the statement his 'personal opinion'.

"It's not correct for me to comment on the situation in the city (Delhi) as it may be considered a political statement. However, Delhi is one of the places where considering the current status, more stringent action needs to be taken. I think that minimum relaxations should be given by Delhi Govt amid coronavirus lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19″, said the Health Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that people of Delhi will have to be ready to live with coronavirus and that time has come to re-open the city.

” Coronavirus has come. It is impossible that there will be no cases of coronavirus because it has not happened across the country. We will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. We will have to get used to it. Time has come to re-open Delhi”, the AAP leader noted, and added that the Delhi government will suggest to the Centre that only containment areas in the city be declared as red zones and not the entire district.

On Sunday, Delhi had registered its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 427 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,549. No fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported and the number of fatalities in the national capital was stod at at 64.