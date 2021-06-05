Goa: After reviewing the coronavirus situation, the Goa government on Saturday extended the lockdown or the corona curfew in the state till June 14. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the timings for essential shops as defined will be increased from 7 AM till 3 PM. Giving further details, the chief minister said that shops and stores related to house or building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to open. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Odd-even Formula Never Suits Businesses, Traders’ Body Writes to Kejriwal Govt

“Our government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 AM to 3 PM. In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection & stationary items will be allowed to open,” he said on Twitter. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Lockdown News: Corona Curfew Extended in State Till June 14

Our Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 AM to 3 PM. 1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 5, 2021

On May 29, the Goa government had extended the curfew till 7 AM of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same was issued by respective District Collectors.

The development comes at a time when Goa’s COVID-19 tally increased by 567 on Saturday to reach 1,58,990, while the day also saw 17 deaths and 1,433 recoveries. The overall toll stands at 2,744 and the recovery count is 1,48,030, leaving the state with 8,216 active cases. With 4,131 samples being examined in the past 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 8,42,920.