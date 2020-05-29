New Delhi: Soon after a review meeting headed by Gurugram DM Amit Khatri, the administration has added 18 more areas to the containment zones, taking the total number to 63. Also Read - Karnataka Gram Panchayat Elections 2020 Deferred Due to COVID-19

The areas included in the containment zones are:

Gali Number 1 and 7 in Sarhaul village

Om Nagar

Police station road Dundehera

Shakti Nagar gali number 2

Shivaji park gali number 1,2,3 and 4,

Anand Garden gali number 2

Ashok garden gali number 3

Rattan Garden gali number 5

Swaroop Garden gali number 6

Krishna Nagar gali number 2

Jyoti Park

Khandsa village near Shyam public school

Khandsa road near HSM school

Palam Vihar extension near RBS school

Rajiv colony gali number 2

Dadawas in Pataudi village

Shikohpur village

On the other hand, areas like Ashok Vihar, Dev Jewelery Shop, Nandi Dhm and Chotu Raam Chowk were declared containment free zones as no new case has been reported from there in the last 28 days.

“As per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, we have declared same number of buffer zones along every containment zone. The review of these containment zones will take place only after no case is reported in next 28 days,” a news agency quoted Khatri as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana one more COVID-19 death, taking the total number of fatalities due to it in the state to 19, Besides, it also recorded the highest single-day jump in cases at 123, raising the coronavirus infections to 1504.

Of the 123 cases, 92 of these were from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat alone. Gurgaon reported one more death, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Gurgaon reported 68 cases, Faridabad 18, Sonipat six, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Rohtak five each, Hisar and Kaithal four each, Sirsa three, Fatehabad two and Panipat, Charkhi Dadri and Yamunanagar one each, the bulletin said.

The total cases in Gurgaon are 405, Faridabad 276, Sonipat 180 and Jhajjar 97, as per the bulletin. Total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 604, while 881 patients have recovered.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Anil Vij said he was concerned at the rate at which infections were being reported from areas adjoining the national capital. He cited movement of people from Delhi into those districts of Haryana adjoining the national capital as the reason behind surge in cases.

“The districts bordering Delhi are witnessing a sharp increase in the number of cases, which is a matter of concern, Vij, who is also the state’s Health Minister, told reporters in Ambala.

(With agency inputs)