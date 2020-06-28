Gurugram Lockdown News: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Gurugram administration on Sunday imposed complete shutdown in 8 identified containment zones in the district. As per updates, the complete lockdown will be in place for two weeks from June 30. Also Read - SSLC Exam in Karnataka: Student, Staff Test Positive, Scare Spread Among Students, Parents

Issuing a statement, Gurugram District Magistrate Amit Khatri said that these 8 places are identified as large outbreak zones.

Under complete shutdown, there will be no human movement for two weeks from June 30 to July 14.

Gurugram District Administration said the violators will be liable to face action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and relevant sections of IPC.

The containment zones include ward number 4 Dundehera, ward number 16 Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madanpuri, Ward number 17 Ratan garden and Shiv Puri, Ward number 20 Shivaji Nagar and Shanti nagar, Ward number 21 Baldev Nagar, Feroz Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar, Ward number 22 Hira Nagar, Gandhi Nagar Shvaji Park, Ward number 23 Hari Nagar Shakti Park and Ward number 35 DLF phase 3 Nathupur.

What will be done during shutdown?

1) Part of the shutdown, these areas will be completely barricaded from all exit points followed by adequate police deployment to prevent violation.

2) However, only on emergency situation, the movement of residents will be allowed by the administration.

3) Door-to-door screening will be carried out by the health department in these areas through rapid antigen test to identify suspects.

4) Residents of these areas will be asked to compulsorily install Aarogya Setu app and they have to undergo thermal as well as symptomatic screening every time they step out of their houses.

Shopping malls to reopen in Gurugram and Faridabad

On the other hand, the Haryana government has allowed the shopping malls will re-open in Gurugram and Faridabad districts from July 1 following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) issued by the Central government.

The development comes as the district authorities were planning to open the malls in the area earlier.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri was also planning to open the city parks to visitors from July 1 subject to health protocols though there was no plan till now to reopen religious places.

As per updates on Friday, five more coronavirus patients died in Gurugram, taking the total death toll to 81. As many as 93 more positive cases were reported, taking the total positive cases so far to 4,952, including 3,266 patients who were cured.