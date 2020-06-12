New Delhi: The reverse migration of Bengali labourers, amid surge in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, has raised concerns for residents living in upscale residential complexes and societies as they might face shortage of maid and domestic help in upcoming days. More than 20,000 Bengali people, majority of them are daily wage labourers and their wives who work as domestic help in upscale residential societies and condominiums, live in the slums in South City 1 in New Gurugram. Also Read - Thadam Remake: Neither November 23 Release Nor Shooting in Delhi Possible For Sidharth Malhotra Starrer

Narrating her ordeal, Zeenat Ali, a domestic help of Ivory apartment said that they don’t have a job from last three months and now the situation is even getting worse as they have to struggle for daily livelihood. Also Read - Mumbai's COVID-19 Battle to Take a Hit? Its Largest Private Lab Barred From Conducting Tests For a Month

Speaking to IANS, another maid Rabia Khatoon informed that she work in four flats of an apartment in sector 31. “Until a fortnight ago, I was allowed to enter the society after thermal screening and hand sanitisation but now the entry is completely restricted since June 1”, she stated. Also Read - Will Complete Lockdown be Imposed in Delhi And Maharashtra Again From June 15?

“We are living here for over 17 years and running small grocery store. Since, majority of our community people are jobless and they do not have buying capacity, people like me are suffering loss. Situation got even worse after my wife lost her job as a made 10 days ago,” Phokan Mohanto, a shop owner.

Besides South City 1, Bengali people also live in sector 48, 56, 58 and Dwarka expressway.

Manish Shandilya, the convener of 80 RWAs in Gurugram said, “The restriction for the movements of maid or drivers are applied only in the condominiums which fall under containment zones while the district administration as well as respective RWAs have allowed their movements in other zones.”

Notably, Gurugram currently has more than 2,329 cases which is almost 45 per cent of the total cases in the state of Haryana. The majority of cases appeared in containment zones. The situation in containment zones is extremely serious with indications of community spread. Sources have said that a majority of residential societies and condominiums have positive cases.

(With agency inputs)