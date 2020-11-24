New Delhi: Putting all speculations to rest, Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Monday asserted that there was a need to implement restrictions to curb further spread of coronavirus, but there was no need for lockdown in the state as of now. Earlier last week, Haryana had announced closure of schools till November 30. Also Read - COVID-19: With 37,975 New Infections, India's Total Tally Surge To 91,77,841

“All government and private schools will remain closed in Haryana till November 30 in view of COVID-19 situation,” the state government had said in an order. Also Read - Lockdown to Continue Till December 2, Announces UK PM Boris Johnson; Reveals New Three-tier System | Read Details

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at an event in Narnaund area in Hisar district, Chautala extended help to the Delhi, saying the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital was worrisome, and in such a situation Haryana government would provide all possible help to the Kejriwal-led government if they need. Also Read - Hidden Real Hero! This Anganwadi Worker Rows 18 km Daily to Attend to Tribal Children, Expecting Mothers in Interior Villages

Yesterday, the Supreme Court stated that coronavirus situation in Delhi have worsened in the last two weeks. It also sought a status report from the Arvind Kejriwal government to examine the bottlenecks in connection with the pandemic management

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had ordered the immediate procurement of 1200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds in the national capital.

“The BiPAP machines will be procured immediately from CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) on nomination basis”, the Chief Minister’s office said.