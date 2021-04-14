Chandigarh: Even as the state is under night curfew to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of imposing complete lockdown in the state, saying the state government is not in favous of any lockdown now. However, Home Minister Anil Vij said keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases, the state has imposed night curfew and taken other steps like imposing restrictions on gatherings. Also Read - Bangladesh Announces 8-Day Complete Lockdown Till April 21, Suspends International Flights

"We are not in favour of imposing lockdown. We are not considering this as of now. We want life to go on and at the same time lives should be saved (from coronavirus) and that is possible with strictness," he said.

The statement from the state's home minister comes at a time when the number of daily cases in Haryana has been on the rise with Gurgaon and Faridabad districts being the worst hit.

He also added that for indoor gatherings, 50 per cent of hall capacity with a maximum of 200 people is allowed while not more than 500 people are allowed in outdoor gatherings. Not more than 20 people are allowed for a funeral.

“We are taking all necessary steps, but we can succeed only with people’s cooperation,” Vij said and urged people to show the same seriousness in following the guidelines as they had shown last year.

“Everyone will have to strictly follow the guidelines. Wearing masks when out of home is a must. People will have to religiously follow all guidelines if we have to check the spread of cases,” he said.

Haryana on Tuesday recorded the biggest single-day jump of 3,845 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the state’s cumulative tally to 3,24,544, while 16 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,298.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (998), Faridabad (417), Karnal (324), Panipat (227), Panchkula (278) and Sonipat (246).

(With inputs from PTI)