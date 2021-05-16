New Delhi: Despite the decline in coronavirus cases and positivity rate, several states and Union Territories including Maharashtra and Delhi have extended lockdown and announced restrictions related to the movement of people. While a certain section of people, especially those involved in providing essential services have been exempted, those who do not fall under essential service categories like doctors, nurses, police, government employees, food delivery, etc have to apply for the e-pass for an inter-state and intra-state trip. To apply for an e-pass, Aadhaar card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle licence, employment ID and medical prescriptions are needed. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Extended By One More Week, All Restrictions to Remain in Place Till May 24

E-Pass in Maharashtra: How to Apply

You can apply for the e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in/registration.

Fill in the form with the required details.

Hit Submit.

An e-pass Reference Number will be issued

You can use that number to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

E-pass in Kerala: Steps to Apply

Visit https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/

Key in name, date of birth, address, vehicle number, vehicle type, co-passenger name (only one co-passenger is allowed), travel starting point, destination, travel date, time, purpose, return date, time, mobile number, identity card type, identity card number and residing police district as required.

Once your application is approved, you will get the pass on your mobile phone.

E-Pass in Bengal: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

Visit coronapass.kolkatapolice.org

A new page will open

Click on ‘I Agree’ checkbox

A new page will open

Select ‘Individual’ or Organization’ as per requirement.

Key in all the details—name, address of the destination, details of the vehicle, the reason for commuting, etc.

Then tick the checkbox that read ‘I shall not operate/commute in the containment zones’.

Upload your photo identity proof and required documents.

Submit the application.

You will get the QR code-enabled e-pass in your e-mail or through SMS.

Download the e-pass.

How to Apply For An E-Pass in Delhi?

Login to epass.jantasamvad.org

Select your preferred language

Now, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.

Fill the form

Upload your identification proof.

Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS.

Download the E-Pass or you can take a print out.

How To Apply For An E-pass In Karnataka?

Login to the Seva Sindhu Official portal— sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on apply E pass link.

A new tab will open

-Fill all information

Upload required documents and mention purpose for which you need an e-pass.

Submit the form and download your e-pass.

E-Pass in Uttar Pradesh: How to Apply

Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in

Go to the e-pass portal

Click on ‘Apply e-pass’

Enter the required details to generate an OTP

Fill the registration form

The application will be reviewed by the administration.

Once approved, you will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.

For movement within the state, the sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass.

For those travelling out of the state, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass.

E-Pass in Tamil Nadu: Step-by-step Guide to Apply