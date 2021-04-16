New Delhi: Since coronavirus cases are rising exponentially, speculations are rife that the Narendra Modi-led government may impose nationwide lockdown to break the chain of transmission. The rumours gained strength after lockdown- like restrictions return in several states and Union Territories including Maharashtra and Delhi. While the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has imposed a 15-day statewide lockdown to control the spread, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced a weekend curfew in the national capital to arrest the current surge of COVID-19 Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: PM Modi Likely To Announce Nationwide Guidelines For Board Exams Today

Amid all these a morphed picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Hindi text that reads 'Total Lockdown In India From April 15 till April 30' is being widely circulated on social media. The fake news triggered panic in many. Later, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check and debunked the report.

In a morphed picture, it is being claimed that the government will impose lockdown till April 30. This claim is fake. The government has not made any such announcement.

CLAIM: The Government of India has decided to impose a nationwide lockdown from April 15 till April 30.

FACT: The picture is morphed. Govt has NOT announced nationwide lockdown till April 30.

PM Modi Rules Out Lockdown

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that there will be no hard lockdown as there is a need to work on war footing again to fight the current wave of the pandemic. While interacting with the Chief Minister of States and UTs on April 8, PM Modi had asserted that the country had much more resources to deal with the virus than before and the focus should be on micro-containment zones. He reiterated his call to work on the mantra of test, track, treat besides pushing COVID-appropriate behaviour and COVID-management to bring down the peak.

Note: Government has time and again asked citizens not to respond to such fraudulent messages until and unless an official announcement is made.