New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss COVID-19 situation. The meeting comes amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Extends COVID-19 Related Restrictions Till Dec 30 | What's Allowed, What Isn't - Full List

Also Read - COVID-19: India's Daily Cases Drops To 38,772, Over 45,000 Recoveries Reported In Last 24 Hours