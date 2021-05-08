New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday urged the Centre to impose a complete nationwide lockdown in India to break the Coronavirus transmission chain while giving some breathing time to the health care infrastructure to recoup and replenish both the material and manpower. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Karnataka For 2 Weeks From May 10: What's Allowed, What's Shut | Full List

A statement by the IMA said, it has been insisting on the need for complete, well-planned pre-announced national lockdown rather than few states declaring lockdowns ranging from 10 days to 15 days, to give the health infrastructure some time to revive. “Lockdown will break the chain of devastating spread,” said the IMA, a national voluntary organisation of Doctors of Modern Scientific System of Medicine in India.

However, the Central government has refused to implement the lockdown resulting in daily cases rising to beyond four lakhs and the number of moderate to severe cases increasing to nearly 40 per cent, the IMA asserted.

Further, the doctors slammed the Union Health Ministry, saying it is “astonished to see the extreme lethargy and inappropriate actions” from the department in combating the agonizing crisis caused by the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that the collective consciousness, proactive cognizance, and requests made by the IMA and other professional learned colleagues are put into the “dustbin”, the association said the decisions are taken “without realizing the ground realities”.

“Wake up from slumber and respond to mitigate the growing challenges in covid pandemic,” the IMA said.

The IMA later appealed saying, “as the time is running out with the impending crisis lest we deepen the crisis, solve it on a war footing”.

The IMA also raised questions over the government hiding actual Covid deaths. “Why are we trying to hide actual deaths? If the public comes to know about the actual deaths, their seriousness to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviours will rise.”

(With IANS inputs)