New Delhi: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide lockdown to control the deadly second surge of coronavirus pandemic. The top traders’ association claimed that 67 per cent of individuals who participated in their online survey favoured a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of transmission. CAIT national president BC Bhartia and secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal requested PM Modi to impose a national lockdown with immediate effect. However, if a nationwide lockdown is not possible, the CAIT has recommended a complete lockdown in states where Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly. CAIT has assured that if the government announces a national lockdown, the trading community will ensure the availability and supply of essential goods like last year. Also Read - Full Lockdown in India May Not be Imposed Anytime Soon: Here’s The Actual Reason

“Not only the traders but even the people, in general, have gripped with a fear of steep rises in Corona cases across the country. The medical system has been greatly choked and collapsed. Taking a serious note of this issue, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has conducted an online survey in which the greater majority of people have expressed their opinion for the imposition of a “national lockdown” and in the context of Delhi, the nomination of a Union Minister as a nodal Minister to supervise Covid operations in Delhi,” a leading portal reported quoting the traders’ body statement. Also Read - Chorus Grows Louder For Complete Lockdown in India Amid COVID Surge; Will Govt Listen?

As per CAIT, 9,117 traders across the country participated in its survey and about 78.2% of respondents feel that India’s covid situation is uncontrollable. Over 67% of people advocated for pan-India lockdown. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown: Covid-19 Curfew Extended Till May 6. Read Details

Noted epidemiologists like Anthony Fauci also vouched for short-duration complete lockdowns to lower the caseloads as India has been reporting over 3 lakh cases and 3 thousand deaths for the past many weeks. Yesterday, the country reported 3,68,147 fresh cases and 3,417 fatalities.

The Supreme Court of India has also urged the Centre and states “to consider imposing a lockdown to break the chain in the interest of public welfare”. A three-member apex court bench, comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice L Nageswara Rao and Justice Ravindra Bhat said, “We are cognisant of the socio-economic impact of a lockdown, specifically, on the marginalized communities… thus, in case the measure of a lockdown is imposed, arrangements must be made beforehand to cater to the needs of these communities.”