Lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir: After rapid surge in Coronavirus cases, strict lockdown restrictions were reimposed in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday. To combat the spread of the highly contagious virus, the entire Rajouri city and adjoining areas were sealed. Barring essential services, people were asked to stay indoors.

The development comes after Rajouri district, which falls in the Jammu region, saw the highest single-day spike of 51 cases yesterday. The district had so far recorded one COVID-19 related death among 240 cases, including 171 travellers.

Speaking to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Sher Singh said,"The restrictions were reimposed as a precautionary measure after some locals were tested positive for COVID-19. While in most cases the source of the infection is known, there are some cases where the source is unknown."

He added that the curbs would remain in force till the completion of the contact tracing of all the positive cases, their sampling and receipt of the reports. “We have five active red zones and all the residents of these areas are being subjected to COVID testing”, he stated further.