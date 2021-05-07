Bengaluru: To curb the COVID surge, the Karnataka government on Friday announced that a complete lockdown will come into effect in the state from May 10 (6 am) and remain in force till May 24 (6 am). “The second wave of Covid-19 is creating havoc as the corona curfew imposed in the state has not yielded the expected result in reducing the infection and death rate. Therefore, the government has decided to impose a stringent measure to check the spread of the disease and death. Restrictions will be imposed in the entire state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24,” Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said as he announced new COVID restrictions for Karnataka. Also Read - Karnataka Registers 48,781 Fresh COVID Cases, 592 Deaths In Last 24 Hours | Details Here
Karnataka reported 48,781 new COVID-19 cases, 592 deaths, and 28,623 discharges on Friday. There are 5,36,641 active cases in the state currently, while the total case tally has reached 18,38,885. Also Read: Complete Lockdown Imposed in Karnataka From May 10, Announces CM
Karnataka Covid-19 Lockdown 2021: What’s Allowed
- Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed in cases of emergencies.
- Essential goods and services like food, medicine, milk, fruits and vegetables, etc will be available from 6 am to 10 am.
- Public Distribution System shops are allowed.
- Takeaway services allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10 am.
- Sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts has been allowed from 6 am to 6 pm.
- Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs will function.
- Home delivery of items through e-commerce websites.
- Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity can go on.
- Marriages with a guest limit of 50 people are allowed, provided all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed.
- Cremation/funeral ceremonies can be held with no more than five people as guests.
- Flights and trains already scheduled will operate during the lockdown.
Karnataka Covid-19 Lockdown 2021: What’s Shut
- Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions, and other educational institutions will remain closed.
- Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police/government officials/healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals, will stay shut.
- All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will stay shut during the lockdown period.
- All religious places will stay shut.
- All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious gatherings have been suspended.
- In case somebody wants to pick up their parcel or takeaway, they can’t use vehicles. Only movement by walk is allowed for this purpose. Although, hotels, restaurants, and eateries have been exempted as they can use their vehicles for home delivery.
- Metro rail will stay shut.
- Cabs not hired for emergency purposes won’t be allowed on the roads.