Bengaluru: To curb the COVID surge, the Karnataka government on Friday announced that a complete lockdown will come into effect in the state from May 10 (6 am) and remain in force till May 24 (6 am). "The second wave of Covid-19 is creating havoc as the corona curfew imposed in the state has not yielded the expected result in reducing the infection and death rate. Therefore, the government has decided to impose a stringent measure to check the spread of the disease and death. Restrictions will be imposed in the entire state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24," Chief minister BS Yediyurappa said as he announced new COVID restrictions for Karnataka.

Karnataka reported 48,781 new COVID-19 cases, 592 deaths, and 28,623 discharges on Friday. There are 5,36,641 active cases in the state currently, while the total case tally has reached 18,38,885.

Karnataka Covid-19 Lockdown 2021: What’s Allowed

Inter-state and Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed in cases of emergencies. Essential goods and services like food, medicine, milk, fruits and vegetables, etc will be available from 6 am to 10 am. Public Distribution System shops are allowed. Takeaway services allowed from standalone liquor shops and outlets, from 6 am to 10 am. Sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts has been allowed from 6 am to 6 pm. Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs will function. Home delivery of items through e-commerce websites. Works related to pre-monsoon preparation/road construction activity can go on. Marriages with a guest limit of 50 people are allowed, provided all Covid-19 appropriate behaviour is followed. Cremation/funeral ceremonies can be held with no more than five people as guests. Flights and trains already scheduled will operate during the lockdown.

