Bengaluru: Ahead of the likely extension of the lockdown in Karnataka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday indicated that the police and the Home Department will go for stricter implementation of lockdown measures including seizure of vehicles in the upcoming days. This comes amid speculation that the Karnataka government is likely to extend the lockdown in the state, The decision on the Karnataka lockdown will be announced on May 23. Also Read - Experts Say This is When 2nd Wave of Covid-19 Will End And 3rd Wave Will Hit India

“As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate,” Bommai said. Speaking to reporters here, he said, in the coming days the measures taken by the police or home department like seizures of vehicles of those indulging in unnecessary movement among others, will be made more effective.

“…for instance in Yadgir there are reports about five people going on a motorcycle to attend a marriage, what should we say, so people will have to cooperate with the police to make the lockdown successful,” he added.

Bommai said the Chief Minister will announce a decision on the Karnataka lockdown on May 23.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days “close down” from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike. Several leaders, including ministers, are in the favour of extending the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID.

Yesterday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had announced a financial package worth Rs 1,250 crore, to provide relief for those whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown. Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have termed the package as unscientific and meager.