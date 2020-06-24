Madurai Lockdown News: After Chennai and other three districts went under complete lockdown from June 19 until the end of this month, the state government has extended the lockdown to temple town Madurai as well. The complete lockdown started from Wednesday. It will go on till June 30. Also Read - Lockdown Extension in Tamil Nadu: Four Districts, Including Chennai, Under Curbs From Today | Check What is Allowed And What is Not

Here is a list of permitted and non-permitted activities:

1. Shops selling essential commodities are allowed.

2. Vegetable, grocery shops, fuel stations to remain open from 6 AM to 2 PM.

3. No temples to be open.

4. No tea shops permitted.

5. Only takeaways allowed on hotels from 6 AM to 8 PM.

6. Banks to operate restricted hours and with restricted staff — 33% staff on June 29 and 30 and with minimal staff from June 24 to 26. ATMs will remain open.

7. Amma canteens will remain open.

8. Only prepaid auto, taxi, vehicles permitted to ply.

9. Private vehicles are allowed but only within 2 km of the house.

10. Full lockdown during weekends.