New Delhi: 'Lockdown will not be re-announced in Maharashtra', said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after several media reports claimed that the Maha Aghadi government may announce complete shutdown in the state after June 15.

"Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government", CMO Maharashtra clarified today.