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Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Fadnavis issues warning amid fuel panic buying

Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Fadnavis issues warning amid fuel panic buying

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that those who are spreading lockdown rumours would not be spared.

Lockdown in Maharashtra? CM Fadnavis issues warning amid fuel panic buying

Mumbai: Long queues were witnessed at several fuel pumps and outside LPG agencies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as fear of a lockdown created panic among residents. Amid the rising fear, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a stringent warning, stating that those who are spreading rumours of lockdown would not be spared. He reiterated that “the Centre has declared that there is not going to be a lockdown.”

What Did Devendra Fadnavis Say?

Clarifying that the state government is not planning to impose any kind of lockdown, he said that anyone spreading rumours would not be spared.

“People who spread such rumours would be dealt with severely. Spreading news in social media platforms like Facebook and X or any other social media platforms will face criminal action. Forwarding on WhatsApp will be considered a crime,” Fadnavis said.

Long Queues Outside Petrol Pumps: Fadnavis Said Country Has Enough Stock

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The Maharashtra CM urged people of the state not to rush to the fuel stations,e as the country has enough stocks of petrol and diesel.

“I request people not to rush to petrol pumps…the country has enough stocks of petrol and diesel,” said Fadnavis.

“I am making it very clear: people should not spread or forward rumours,” he added.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today LIVE: Rates unchanged in Delhi, excise duty slashed by Rs 10, long queues at fuel stations in Haryana’s Sirsa

Fuel Prices in Major Cities (Per Litre)

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi Rs 94.77 Rs 87.67 Mumbai Rs 103.54 Rs 90.03 Bangalore Rs 102.96 Rs 90.99 Hyderabad Rs 107.46 Rs 95.70 Kolkata Rs 105.45 Rs 92.02 Chennai Rs 100.85 Rs 92.81 Gurgaon Rs 95.57 Rs 87.83 Noida Rs 94.90 Rs 87.81 Ahmedabad Rs 94.63 Rs 90.61 Lucknow Rs 94.69 Rs 87.81 Patna Rs 105.23 Rs 91.49 Pune Rs 103.95 Rs 90.03

Panic Buying In MMR

Panic buying of petrol and diesel was witnessed in the MMR, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

According to a report, police detained a youth following a fake video claiming a lockdown that triggered panic among the residents. The accused recorded and shared the video on social media platforms. In the video, the youth claimed that strict lockdown would be imposed in Maharashtra. The video went viral, leading to fear and panic among residents.

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