New Delhi: In a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 or coronavirus transmission, ‘Janata Curfew’ will be imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and 26. Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner made the announcement regarding the same and stated that essential services will remain functional during the period. Also Read - Delhi Containment Zones List: Total Number Surpasses 700-Mark; South-West District Tops The List With 120 Hotspots

The number of active coronavirus cases stood at 1,188 in the eastern Maharashtra district. Earlier on Thursday, Nagpur district reported 172 new coronavirus cases, taking the count to 3,465, while three more patients succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, India today recorded the highest single day spike of almost 50,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,87,945, with the death toll also crossing 30,000 mark. India recorded 49,310 fresh Covid-19 cases with 740 fresh deaths, the overall toll reached 30,601, said the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,47,502 cases and 12,854 fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,92,964 cases, and 3,232 deaths.

(With agency inputs)