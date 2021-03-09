Lockdown in Mumbai: Amid a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, guardian minister Aslam Shaikh has hinted at a partial lockdown in Mumbai in the upcoming days. Talking to a leading portal, Shaikh asserted that a partial lockdown could be imposed in the financial capital if the spread of the virus was not controlled in the next 8-10 days. Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. On Sunday, the state had detected 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases. The death toll in the state has soared to 52,500. A total of 1,480 people tested positive for coronavirus from September 2020 till February 2021, at the Mumbai airport. Also Read - Maharashtra Minister Calls COVID Situation in State ‘Alarming’, Says Districts To Decide on Lockdown

Yesterday, Mumbai alone reported 1,014 new cases increasing its tally to 3,34,583. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,770 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,42,120 while the fatality count stood at 19,890. Also Read - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu Report Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Also Read - 10 Less Explored Destinations in Maharashtra That You Must Visit

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that the public health department gave a presentation before the cabinet chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray, who expressed concern over the rising COVID-19 cases. In the meeting, the possibility of partial lockdown was discussed. “Local lockdowns, which are limited to districts, are not proving very effective. The situation will be monitored for the next two weeks before a final decision”, Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.