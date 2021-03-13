Lockdown in Mumbai Latest News: Despite a massive surge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, a lockdown was not immediately on the cards in the city, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Chahal. “There is no plan of reimposing a lockdown as of now,” a leading daily quoted the BMC official as saying. Yesterday the state recorded 56 deaths, taking its total toll to 52,723 while adding 15,817 new patients – a sharp jump of 1,500 since Thursday. Also Read - WATCH VIDEO: As Nagpur Heads For Week-long Lockdown, Large Crowd Seen at Sitabuldi And Cotton Market | See Photos

"Nearly 90 per cent of the cases are reported from buildings and highrises. We are taking appropriate measures. Lockdown is not on the agenda, but we must follow the three-pronged strategy of wearing masks, washing/sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing," BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Two Factors Required to Determine Reimposition of Lockdown Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains News: Central Railway's BIG Decision Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases. Read Details

Speaking to The Indian Express, civic officials said that two factors decide if lockdown is required or not. They are– lack of isolation beds and change in nature of transmission or infectivity pattern. If reports are to be believed, 38% of beds are occupied in Mumbai of the total 13,536 isolated ones.

Talking about the infectivity pattern, Kakani asserted that they have not seen a change in the infectivity pattern. He said that most of the cases are asymptomatic and can be handled by home isolation.

Several Cities Under Partial Lockdown. What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Earlier on Friday, restrictions were reimposed in several districts like Pune, Nagpur and six others to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. In Pune, the administration has shut down all educational institutions till March 31.

Besides, all hotels and restaurants will close by 10 PM and home deliveries by 11 PM, and other night-time restrictions shall be severely imposed.

Apart from this, only 50 persons will be permitted to gather at weddings, funerals, political, religious or other social events while public gardens and parks and clubs will be closed to break the virus chain.

Besides similar short-term, long-term, partial or near-total measures are being implemented in several districts like Dhule, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Jalna, in addition to the earlier list of districts.

“The government has decided that a weekend lockdown will be imposed from 12 midnight till 6 a.m. on Monday in Parbhani district,” Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said.

In Nagpur, a total lockdown was announced for March 15-21. During the period, only essential services and medical/chemists stores will be allowed to function.

Malls and weekly markets in the area will remain closed. Public gatherings and weddings will not be allowed and restaurants can operate only up to 9 pm, according to official reports. However, the takeaway will be allowed up to 10 pm.

