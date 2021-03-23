Mumbai: “If the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may impose lockdown-like restrictions in some cities, including Mumbai”, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, asking people to follow COVID-19 safety protocols religiously if they don’t want another lockdown. Speaking to reporters, the minister asserted that CM Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if the fresh cases continue to rise. Also Read - Coronavirus: Tinnitus, Vertigo or Hearing Loss Symptoms Linked to COVID-19

On Monday, Maharashtra logged 24,645 fresh cases of coronavirus, a slight dip in its daily COVID-19 tally. The total caseload of the state crossed the 2.5 million-mark. The state also recorded 58 covid related fatalities, which took the death toll to 53,457. On Sunday, the state had recorded 30,535 cases. Also Read - Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar Sealed After 45 Students Test Positive For Coronavirus; CM Patnaik to Take Decision on Lockdown-Like Restrictions Today

Mumbai Worst-Hit Also Read - Germany Extends Lockdown Till April 18, Urges Citizens to Stay At Home During Easter Celebrations

For the third time this week, Mumbai’s new infections figures shot up above 3,000 mark but at 3,262, were lower than the Sunday peak of 3,779, taking up the city total to 365,937 cases and 11,596 fatalities. The state recovery rate came down from 89.32 per cent to 89.22 per cent, while the death rate stood at 2.13 per cent, compared with 2.15 per cent a day earlier, and the number of active cases jumped up from 210,120 to 215,241.

The number of people sent to home isolation shot above the million mark, jumping up from 969,867 to 10,63,077 while those shunted to institutional quarantine increased from 9,601 to 11,092 on Monday.