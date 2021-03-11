Maharashtra Lockdown: Mumbai has been witnessing a spurt in Coronavirus cases. In the wake of the rising cases, the civic body (BMC) has said that they may resort to any option including lockdown if corona cases don’t go down in Mumbai. Also Read - No Lockdown But Clampdown: Amid Rising Cases, BMC Tightens COVID Curbs; Violators to be Booked

“As of now, it is not on our plan. But certainly, if the cases go up like this, and if we are not getting equal support from citizens, then we can keep that option open after detailed review. That decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” CNN-News18 quoted Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani as saying.

The BMC is also planning to shift its focus from slums to high-rise buildings as majority of the covid caseload is being reported from the high rises and buildings. “Most of the cases are coming from buildings, 90% or more so now. We have shifted our focus from densely populated areas, slums, to buildings,” Kakani said.

However, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that another lockdown cannot be imposed in the state, adding that the decision will be taken after reviewing the situation. But he cautioned that a second lockdown in the state can be avoided if citizens in the state follow Covid-19 protocol.

Maharastra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the highest one-day count in 2021. Mumbai city reported 1,539 cases (highest spike in 24 hours), Pune city 1,384, Nagpur city 1,513, Nashik city 750, Yavatmal district 403, Aurangabad 560 and Pimpri Chinchwad 590. The state government imposed a night curfew in Kalyan Dombivli and Nandurbar districts yesterday.