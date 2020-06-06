New Delhi: In a big relief to Mumbaikars, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has permitted BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses to restore services from June 8, Monday. Notably, the BEST had suspended bus services since March 25 due to COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - Worse Yet to Come? India Overtakes Spain to Become 5th Worst-hit Country by COVID-19

Speaking to a leading portal, public relation officer (PRO) for BEST, Manoj Varade stated that all passengers can travel from June 8. However, the have to maintain social distancing in the buses. Varde added that a complete plan on the routes, number of buses and rules of social distancing will be issued in upcoming days. Also Read - Unlock Phase I in Rajasthan: Hotels, Restaurant, Clubs And Shopping Malls to Reopen From Monday | Details Here

If reports are to be believed, that only two people would be permitted on each seat and only five standing passengers would be allowed in each vehicle. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Talks About Training Schedule Post COVID-19 Break, Says Need Minimum 4 Weeks to Achieve Match Fitness

Till now, only people engaged in essential services, including those working at government and municipal offices, and hospital staff were allowed to take the buses. Besides, people trying to reach hospitals were also allowed inside the buses with special passes issued by the civic offices.

Apart from BEST, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) is also planning to restore its services for commoners from June 8. Initially, 200 buses of the total 450 will hit the streets.