New Delhi: Lockdown-like restrictions returned in Maharashtra amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in different parts of the state. After recording over 15,000 fresh COVID-19 infections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines for the state last night and extended curbs imposed in containment zones till the end of this month, i.e, March 31. As per the notification, all offices in the state (private and government) have been asked to function at 50 per cent capacity. Moreover, the government has asked offices to allow their employees to work from home as far as possible. However, health and other essential services have been exempted to ensure that the citizens get essential supplies to stay at their homes. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports Over 16,000 Fresh Covid Cases, Night Curfew Imposed in Latur District

Here is a list of the restrictions Maharashtra has imposed till March 31

SOPs For Offices

Offices can operate with 50 per cent of attendance till March 31

The state government has also cautioned offices against violation of the new guidelines while allowing work from home.

Any office found to be violating shall be closed for a period until pandemic stays notified as disaster by the central government.

SOPs For PVRs, Hotels, Restaurants

All cinema halls, hotels and restaurants are to operate at 50 per cent capacity with following restrictions:

-No entry without masks

-Temperature measuring device to be used to ensure no one with fever gets entry

-Hand sanitizers are also to be made available at entry points.

SOPs For Malls

-Mall Management has been asked to ensure that theatres and restaurants or any other establishments on the premises adhere to the new guidelines.

-No entry without masks

-Temperature measuring device to be used to ensure no one with fever gets entry

-Hand sanitizers are also to be made available at entry points.

In case of violations, owners will be penalised under the Disaster Act and such premises would have to remain shut as long as the pandemic stays notified as a ‘disaster’ by the central government.

Read Full Notification Here: