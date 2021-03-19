Mumbai: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh guidelines for the financial capital, according to which people visiting malls and shopping centres will have to undergo antigen tests or carry a negative RT-PCR report. The new rule will come into effect from March 22. Earlier it had announced that a building will be sealed if five or more coronavirus patients are spotted on the premises. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Where And How to Watch AFG vs ZIM Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

The state government has also imposed lockdown-like restrictions in several districts of Maharashtra to contain the COVID-19 spread. Yesterday, the state had registered a new high of Covid-19 cases with 25,833 new patients, surpassing the previous single-day peak of 24,886 registered on September 11, 2020. Simultaneously, the fatalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have surpassed the 20,000 mark to reach 20,009 with 14 deaths in the past 24 hours – making it the worst-hit in the country.

